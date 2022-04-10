'Zaha's links to Arsenal are not true' - Crystal Palace manager Vieira denies speculation over winger

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has rubbished rumours linking Wilfried Zaha with a move to London rivals Arsenal.

In 2019, the Ivory Coast international was heavily linked with a move to the Gunners, but then manager Unai Emery opted to sign Nicolas Pepe instead.

On Monday April 4, the winger was on target as the Eagles secured a 3-0 win over Mikel Arteta's side.

Rumours have since resurfaced that Zaha might be signed by Arsenal in the next transfer window but his manager believes otherwise.

"He [Zaha] has been linked after the [Arsenal] game?! There is no truth about that," Vieira said as quoted by Metro.

"I believe Wilfried [Zaha] is an important player for the team, for the football club, he is a really good inspiration for the young players that we have.

"He knows this club better than anybody else and when he is performing like that, you know you only want to keep your best players. And he is one of them."

In a previous interview, Vieira revealed how he has managed to get the best out of his star attacker this season.

"[The way to motivate him] is to challenge him," Vieira told the club’s website.

"There is a lot more he can do for the team. He’s working hard, creating chances, scoring goals, and I’m really happy with his performances at the moment.

"The challenge is the same for him as the rest of the players: to maintain those performances."

This season, the 29-year-old has scored 11 Premier League goals and provided one assist.

"This is the strength of the squad. To count on the ability of the squad to get results. Wilfried [Zaha] is a massively important player for us and we are strong with Wilfried on the team," Vieira added.

"In every team in the league, you have a player who can make a difference, and Wilfried is one of those.

Article continues below

"I’m glad he’s playing well, creating chances and scoring goals, and in a really good period at the moment."

On Sunday, the Eagles will be away to Leicester City in an English top-tier fixture.