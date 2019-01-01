Young Lions stun horrendous Home United, as U 23 side bag three goals

Fandi Ahmad's Young Lions stunned powerhouse Home United on Wednesday

Fandi Ahmad's stunned powerhouse on Wednesday by beating them 3-0.

Ilhan Fandi was on the scoresheet again - taking his tally to two goals this season.

Saifullah Akbar and Zulqarnaen Suzliman also contributed to the goals to condemn the Protectors to a disappointing defeat.

It truly has been a poor season for Home as coaching issues have led to poor performance on the field. They currently occupy sixth position in the table - a far cry from their second-place finish last season.