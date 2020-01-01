African All Stars

Yekini: Oliseh, Boboye and Baffoe lead tributes for late Nigeria striker

The ex-Super Eagles and Ghana stars went on social media to mark the anniversary of the death of the 1993 African Player of the Year

Sunday Oliseh, Kennedy Boboye, Anthony Baffoe and a host of other football figures have paid tribute to late Rasheed Yekini.

The legendary forward known for his speed and shooting power died on May 8, 2012, at the age of 48.

Yekini played a key role in helping Nigeria win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations while scoring the country’s first Fifa World Cup goal in the United States of America months later.

    Also, he holds the record as Super Eagles’ all-time top scorer having amassed 37 goals in 58 appearances.

    The forward represented Shooting Stars, Vitoria Setubal, Olympiacos, Sporting Gijon before ending his career at Gateway in 2005.

    With the footballing world marking his eighth-year remembrance, the trio alongside others, has taken to social media to pay respect.

