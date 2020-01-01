Yaw Yeboah: Wisla Krakow snap up Ghana and former Manchester City attacker

The 23-year-old has moved to the Polish club after a challenging year in Spain

international Yaw Yeboah has made a transfer to Polish giants Wisla Krakow.

The midfielder completed his switch on Tuesday, signing a three-year deal from Spanish second-tier outfit Numancia.

He was on the books of last season where he played on loan, largely with the club's second team.

More teams

"Yaw Yeboah is a player of the White Star," Wisla announced on their official website.

"23-year-old Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah is another player who joined the team of the 13-time Polish champions. The contract binding the player with the White Star will be in force for three years."

Wisla becomes Yeboah's fifth club in three years.

The attacker left Ghanaian side Right to Dream Academy for in 2014. Intense team competition at Etihad Stadium meant he had to spend almost all his time out on loan until 2018 when the two parties permanently cut ties.

In 2015, the Ghana U23 captain headed out on a season-long loan to French fold . He could only garner three appearances at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

The following season, Yeboah was sent to Dutch Eredivisie club FC Twente where he made 26 league outings, involving 20 starts and one goal.

Yeboah was on the move again in 2017-18, this time spending the term with Spanish lower-tier fold Real Oviedo. With the Segunda Division side, the Accra-born played 20 matches, only seven of which were starting appearances.

Yeboah was not done with the Spanish lower division yet as he joined Numancia on a three-year deal ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Article continues below

After featuring 34 times in league matches for the Reds, the former Ghana U20 star was loaned out to Celta Vigo last season, he failed to nail a senior competitive appearance.

At international level, Yeboah made Ghana's provisional squad for the 2019 (Afcon) in but fell among the casualties when then Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah named his final team for the tournament.

He led Ghana to the U23 Afcon, also in , last November. The playmaker also played for Ghana in the 2015 Fifa U20 World Cup in New Zealand.