‘Yannick Bolasie works himself to death’ - Anderlecht boss Rutten praises Everton loanee
Anderlecht manager Fred Rutten has lauded the work rate of Yannick Bolasie, saying ‘he works himself to death’.
The 29-year-old joined the Belgian outfit from Premier League side Everton in January till the end of the season, after cutting short his loan move with Aston Villa, and has since been impressive.
On Sunday, the Congo DR international scored a brace to help the Constant Vanden Stock outfit to a 2-2 draw with Club Brugge, thus taking his goal tally to three in four games.
Following his outstanding performance since moving to Anderlecht, the Dutch tactician has praised the winger.
“He brings efficiency,” Rutten was quoted as saying by Voetbal International.
“He not only
Bolasie will hope to continue with the commanding display when Anderlecht, sixth in the log, take on Lokeren on Sunday.