Yakubu Aiyegbeni predicts big future for Everton striker Richarlison

The Brazil international has proven to be a hit since switching Vicarage Road for life on the Merseyside, having only moved to Europe in August 2017

Everton summer signing Richarlison 'is going to be a top striker', predicts Premier League hitman Yakubu Aiyegbeni.

The Brazil forward joined the Toffees ahead of the 2018-19 season in a big-money transfer, after a breakout campaign at Watford.

With eight goals, the 21-year-old is the joint-third highest goalscorer in the ongoing English top-flight season; a feat that has Aiyegbeni swayed.

Article continues below

The former Everton striker, scorer of 95 Premier League goals across spells at Portsmouth, Goodison Park and Blackburn Rovers to rank third-best scoring African player in the division, rates the youngster highly and believes he can challenge for the Golden Boot.



“ Richarlison is smart and clever,” Aiyegbeni told club website. “I have watched him since he was at Watford. If he continues to do what he is doing, you will see the improvement.

“He is going to be a top striker. I think he can be right up there in the goalscoring charts.”