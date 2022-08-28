'He's a natural leader' - Xavi heaps praise on Lewandowski after he nets another double in Valladolid win

Xavi has hailed Robert Lewandowski as an "extraordinary player" after he netted his second successive brace in Barcelona's win over Real Valladolid.

Lewandowski scored twice against Valladolid

His second brace in as many La Liga games

Xavi reveals he is a leader for Barca's younger stars

WHAT HAPPENED? Lewandowski was in fine form on Sunday, opening the scoring for Barcelona in their 4-0 victory on Sunday night. He then doubled his side's advantage with an outrageous backheel after the break.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Lewandowski? I think he's an extraordinary player. He's a natural leader and a born worker. He's an example for the squad," Xavi told reporters. "Lewandowski is happy and that's the most important thing. He shows football maturity, he talks to young players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski has made a flying start to life in La Liga, also scoring twice in Barca's 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad last weekend. He has already positioned himself as one of the favourites to lift the Pichichi Trophy at the end of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEWANDOWSKI & BARCELONA? Barca face their toughest test yet on Saturday evening when they travel to Sevilla. Lewandowski will be looking to get on the scoresheet once again at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.