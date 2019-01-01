'Wow!' - Klopp amazed by sensational Salah finish as Liverpool beat Chelsea

The Reds' manager was thrilled with the Egypt international's goal against the Blues and insists his team are fully focused on winning the title

Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Mohamed Salah and said the international's goal against was simply "brilliant".

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for the hosts against the Blues, but it was Salah's solo effort which found the top left corner which stole the headlines.

Cutting inside on the right flank, the 26-year-old unleashed a superb effort which nestled beyond Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 53rd minute.

The Reds went on to win the game 2-0 thanks to the goals from their front two, ensuring they remain two points ahead of in the Premier League title race.

When quizzed for his opinion on Salah's goal, Klopp told the BBC after the match: "I had the best view. I saw earlier than most people that it would go in. What a finish, what a shot. But the whole move around it. Wow, brilliant!

"In the first half we played against the wind, in the second half we had the wind at our backs. So we used that obviously.

"Then at 2-0 up, there was a little system change from the opponent, with Hazard moving to the left and [Gonzalo] Higuain upfront.

"But then we are completely on our bikes from 70 minutes, defending, tackling, counter-attacking. Then they had three moments but Alisson was there. He saved our life in those moments."

's next fixture is against in the on Wednesday, before another league fixture against on April 21.

Klopp is hoping the victory over Maurizio Sarri's side will help the Anfield club build some momentum as they look to keep the pressure on Manchester City.

"I’m so proud of the team, it was a fantastic performance," Klopp added. "What a team, what a stadium, what an atmosphere. I’m so thankful I can be a part of this, it’s great. It’s just outstanding, very overwhelming at times.

"Well done, really well done, now let’s prepare for Porto, Cardiff and whatever comes.

"The first question in the meeting today was 'What is the City score?'. You cannot avoid knowing about it. But it isn’t interesting to us.

"We expect them to win all their games so we just need to get as many points as possible and if we’re champions then great but if not it is still a really good football team."