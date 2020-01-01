'World knows Trump won' - U.S. election banner flown over Goodison Park ahead of Everton vs Man Utd

The process of counting votes continues in America, with Joe Biden seemingly closing in on victory that will see him move into the White House

A banner declaring that the “World Knows Trump Won” has been flown over Goodison Park ahead of ’s Premier League home date with .

The presidential election in America continues to dominate headlines around the world.

Donald Trump is looking to secure a second term in office, but Joe Biden appears set to ease him out of the White House.

Biden has claimed to be within touching distance of seizing power in the United States, telling his supporters: “My fellow Americans, we don’t have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell a clear and convincing story.”

Trump has responded to those comments by warning his rival against claiming victory before an official announcement has been made.

He continues to accuse the Democrats of trying to steal success, despite providing no evidence with which to back up his claims.

Trump has posted on Twitter: “Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!”

The process of counting votes has continued across several days in the U.S.

Trump has demanded that recounts are held in a number of key states, with the message flown over Merseyside on Saturday seemingly backing his claims that a number of votes have not been acknowledged.

A final outcome is close, though, and a long-running political saga will soon be brought to a close.

Trump appears to be heading for the exits, but it remains to be seen whether the same fate awaits Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He has faced plenty of uncomfortable questions regarding his ongoing presence at Old Trafford over recent weeks, with inconsistency continuing to hold the Red Devils back.

It appeared as though further frustration could be on the cards when opened the scoring at Goodison through Bernard.

United were, however, to show the kind of fighting spirit that their manager is going to need by the bucket load as they battled their way back to lead at the interval.

Bruno Fernandes, who has been a talismanic figure for the Premier League giants since completing a move from in January, was the man to turn an eventful tie on its head as he bagged a brace.