World Cup 2022: Vivo spreading happiness and togetherness through technology in Qatar

Die-hard football fans across the Middle East are boarding their flights to Qatar, which is the first country in the region to host the FIFA World Cup. The historic sporting event has aready thrown up exciting moments and even more fans are preparing to descend in Qatar to enjoy the World Cup. Qatar’s eight stadiums have hosted an average of 47,000 roaring fans during each match — each sharing a deep love for football and of course, their respective nation’s team.

Smartphones will be in the hands of virtually every fan to capture the biggest moments: the goals; the players; the exhilarating atmosphere of a packed sports stadium. But how many of today’s devices succeed in being more than a functional tool, instead an enabler of their personal experiences?

Today, each new smartphone to hit the market typically arrives with a host of advanced new features that create a buzz in a particular area. The best device for photographers. The longest battery life. The most storage capacity. However, the last thing you want to worry about while witnessing a semi-final penalty shootout is poor battery performance.

As an official sponsor and official smartphone provider of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, vivo knows what it takes to capture life through a device — those unmissable moments of humanistic joy.

vivo’s ethos and approach to human-centric smartphone design is built on humanistic joy — bringing together the principles of joy, inclusiveness, humanity and inspiration.

vivo recognizes that smartphone users wherever they are — at a football match, at work, or during anniversaries and birthdays — are humans. Fundamentally, each of us seeks simplistic technology that will allow us to create enriching experiences to reminisce on.

It is this purpose for fulfilling humanistic joy that led the brand to be involved in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. During the mega-event, vivo will connect international football fans in more ways than one. Through its smartphone series, vivo will help fans stay connected, literally, but importantly, will help capture glorious moments that evoke emotions of excitement, anticipation and happiness long after the final whistle blows.

vivo is fully aware that innovation is a crucial part of delivering humanistic joy. Its smartphones, — particularly the recently released V25 series — see the highest levels of innovation incorporated into the final product. This collaboration has resulted in a smartphone capable of enhanced world class photography, complemented by high battery performance.

When it comes to FIFA matches, vivo is using its power of innovation to build joyous human experiences. Through its #GiveItaShot campaign, the brand is encouraging fans to capture endless shots of unforgettable moments during the matches. The hashtag is part of vivo’s efforts to create a community of football fans interacting with each other and sharing their exciting experiences through photos and videos at the matches.

Towards the final stages of the World Cup, vivo will also be driving engaging conversations among football fans with its #vAreHeretoShare campaign — which will encourage fans to share their FIFA memories, no matter where they are in the world. These campaigns showcase vivo’s efforts in using innovation and technology to bring people together from far and near, to celebrate the biggest sporting event in the world.

The FIFA World Cup, as the biggest sports tournament in the world, is gathering people together from across borders to share the humanistic joy of football. And vivo is doing the same by bringing its human-centric smartphones to 60 countries worldwide, including the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan. With the power of innovation, vivo hopes to bring humanistic joy to many more markets, helping users recreate beautiful memories via progressive, yet simplified technology.