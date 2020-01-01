Wonderkid Lassina Traore strikes again as Ajax smash Emmen

The Dutch giants romped to a 5-0 victory away from home

Lassina Traore and Zakaria Labyad were among the goals as demolished FC Emmen 5-0 away on Saturday to consolidate their grip on top spot in the Eredivisie.

The Dutch giants, who were denied the title last season after the campaign was wrapped up early due to coronavirus, have moved onto 27 points after 10 matches following their eye-catching triumph.

They’re five points clear of second-placed Vitesse Arnhem, who host Fortuna Sittard on Sunday in their game in hand.

international Labyad added the visitors’ second after Davy Klaassen had opened the scoring in the 20th minute during a one-sided contest.

Traore then added a third seven minutes before he was withdrawn at half time, and then Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Quincy Promes added further goals during the second half to round off a convincing victory in which Ajax firmly flexed their offensive muscles.

As well as scoring, Traore provided the decisive assist for Klaassen to open the scoring, further demonstrating his rounded skillset.

The 19-year-old already has seven goals and four assists in 10 Eredivisie outings so far this term, and has also weighed in with one goal and one assist in four appearances.

It’s an encouraging return from the Burkina Faso starlet, who only made three league starts last season as he took his first steps in the senior game.

Against Emmen, flanked by Antony and Dusan Tadic, he served a further reminder as to why he deserves to be considered among the game’s most exciting talents and could be the ideal candidate to lead the line long-term for Erik ten Hag’s title hopefuls.

Noussair Mazraoui and Andre Onana also featured for Ajax as they extended their winning run in all competitions to six matches.

Traore was withdrawn at the break, alongside Tadic, as the Dutch giants rested players and rotated their attacking options ahead of next week’s Champions League meeting with a patched-up side.

The Eredivisie heavyweights are currently second in UCL Group D having taken seven points from four matches so far. They’re level with third-placed , who defeated the Reds last week, and the Italians will be expected to leapfrop Ajax into top spot when they host pointless FC Midtjylland on Tuesday.