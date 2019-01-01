Women's World Cup last 16 permutations: Who will teams face in the knockouts?

The last 16 round of the tournament is fast approaching, but which teams could the likes of the USWNT and France meet?

The Women's World Cup group stage is nearing its end, with tournament favourites and the U.S. women's team having qualified for the knockout phases with ease.

The last 16 round of the competition is set to begin soon, with some of the most exciting of the action still to come.

Goal has rounded up who each team could potentially face off with in the last 16.

Which teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup last 16?

The top two placed teams from each of the six groups, plus the four best-placed third teams, will qualify for the knockout stage.

The group stage is set to conclude on June 20, at which the full last 16 schedule and teams involved will be confirmed.

Group Winners Runners-up Third-placed teams Qualified (Position TBD) A France Norway B PR C D , E Canada, F , USWNT

*correct as of June 17, 2019.

Group A permutations

France have assured qualification to the last 16 round with three wins out of three, topping their group and earning a last 16 clash with the third-placed finisher of Group C, D or E. This means that Les Bleues could face / / from Group C, Japan/ / from Group D or / New Zealand from Group E.

It gets increasingly interesting for France as they could potentially meet with the USWNT in the quarter-final stage, should Jill Ellis' side finish top of Group F and win their round of 16 tie alongside Les Bleues.

Second-placed Norway, who advanced with six points, will face the runners-up of Group C – which could mean any one of Italy/ Brazil/ Australia.

If third-placed finish in the top four teams, they are likely to meet the winners of Group B, Germany.

Group B permutations

Germany finished top of their group with ease, registering three straight victories against , Spain and , and will face the third-placed finisher of Group A, C or D. This means that they could face either Nigeria or Brazil/ Australia or Jamaica or Japan/ Argentina/ Scotland.

Runners-up Spain finished above third-placed China based on goal difference and will meet with the winner of Group F in the last 16, which could be either the USWNT or Sweden.

China, who have guaranteed a top-four third-placed finish with their draw against Spain, will likely face off against the winners of Group C (Italy/ Brazil/ Australia).

Group C permutations

The standings of Group C – Italy, Brazil, Australia, Jamaica – are still yet to be confirmed, with just Italy the only nation to have secured their spot in the qualifiers before the final matchday. Jamaica, who are bottom of the group with zero points, could still potentially progress as a third-ranked team (though it is unlikely), as their final group fixture is against third-placed Australia.

Should Italy top their group, they will meet with the third-placed finisher of Group A or B which means either Nigeria or China, depending on the rankings.

The runners-up of Group C will go on to face Norway in the round of 16, while the third-place finisher (should they rank) will likely face off with France.

Group D permutations

England and Japan have qualified in Group D, though they will battle it out in the final group stage game to will determine who finishes first.

The Group D winner will clash with third place of Group B/ E/ F, which can be any of China/ Cameroon or New Zealand/ or .

The second-placed finisher (which could be England, Japan or Argentina) will then face the winners of Group E, which is set to be either the Netherlands or Canada.

The third-place Group D finisher (which could be Japan, Argentina or Scotland) could potentially face France in the round of 16.

Group E permutations

The likes of Canada and the Netherlands have confirmed their qualification, but have not yet finalised the rankings with the final Group E games set to be played on June 20.

The winner of Group E (either Canada or the Netherlands) will face the runners-up of Group D, which is either Japan or England.

The Group E runner-up will then face the runner-up of Group F, which will be either the USWNT or Sweden.

The third place Group E finisher (Cameroon or New Zealand) could set up a meeting with the Group D winners, which will be either England or Japan, or Group A winners France.

Group F permutations

The USWNT may have an aggregate score of 16-0 after their first two group games, annihilating both and Chile, but they still have to beat or draw with Sweden if they want to top their group.

The winner of Group F (either USWNT or Sweden) will meet with Spain in the next round, setting up a potential quarter-final battle with France should both sides win their last 16 games.

The Group F runners-up will then meet with the Group E runners-up, which will be either the Netherlands or Canada.

The third-placed Group F team – either Chile or Thailand – will face the winner of Group D, which is set to be either England or Argentina.