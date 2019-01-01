Women's World Cup 2019 tickets: How to buy, prices & everything you need to know

As we approach the finals in France, Goal has all the information you need to know on how to attend the tournament

The 2018-19 season will be followed by one of the most exciting tournaments in history with the 2019 Women's World Cup to be held in , exactly one year after Les Bleus' lifted the trophy in .

The defending champions in the U.S. women's national team will be aiming for a third World Cup, with the tournament behind held in an assortment of cities across the country including , Paris, Nice, , , and Le Havre.

Qualification for the tournament is now complete, the groups have been drawn and 24 teams will battle it out to be crowned champions of the world.

If you're hoping to head to France to see your country in action this June and July, Goal's guide has everything you need to know.

How can I buy Women's World Cup 2019 tickets?

World Cup tickets are sold through FIFA.com's ticketing service and sales for ticket packages began on October 19, 2018 and ended on March 7, 2019.

FIFA initially revealed that tickets would go on sale in three phases, with the first two phases comprising of sales for ticket packages and then a pre-sale for Visa members taking place from December 10, 2018 to December 23, 2018.

The third phase for the sale of single tickets ('single' meaning non-package tickets) began on March 7, 2019 and will remain open and available until the end of the competition.

Sales of match packages allowed for fans to attend several matches in each of the different rounds that were held in a single host city.

The single tickets sale is ongoing until the conclusion of the tournament or until ticket sales last. Supporters will be allowed to purchase tickets based on team, city or tournament phase.

Once their match is chosen, users will be able to select their seating area on the map based on price range. Each transaction allows for a maximum of nine tickets to be purchased at a time.

Users should be careful to make sure that their tickets are seated next to each other when participating in the individual ticket sales, as they will not be able to modify their order once the transaction has been completed.

Dear fans. We have noted some of your comments, re: your tickets. When you placed your order, a message indicating not all seats would be located next to each other did appear, before confirmation of your purchase. Unfortunately we will not be able to modify your order.

1/2 — FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) May 20, 2019 However, an exception could be made for parents whose seats are not next to the seats of their underage children (18 years old and younger).

For more info, do not hesitate to contact the ticketing customer service team on +33 (0) 9 70 25 55 55 or by email at: tickets@loc2019.fr — FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) May 20, 2019

How much do Women's World Cup 2019 tickets cost?

FIFA has split up single ticket prices for the World Cup into four different categories. The category four group matches range from a very reasonable €9 to €49 per ticket, with the most expensive final ticket is priced at €84.

Single tickets for categories one, two and three and four will be available to fans across the world through the online ticket sales.

FIFA have billed different types of matches into 'classic match' or 'top-match', and France games are also priced separately.

Ticket prices in Euro displayed in the graphic above. The table below shows the price conversion from Euro to British pounds as of May 2019.

Match Cat 1 Cat 2 Cat 3 Cat 4 Opening match £43 £30 £21 £11 'Classic' Group matches £26 £19 £12 £8 'Top-match' Group matches £32 £23 £12 £8 France Group matches £40 £29 £18 £8 Round of 16 £42 £30 £21 £11 Quarter-finals £50 £35 £26 £13 Semi-finals £58 £40 £30 £15 Third-place match £40 £29 £18 £8 Final £73 £51 £39 £20

Will Women's World Cup 2019 tickets be on re-sale?

No - tickets will be available exclusively through FIFA.com.

The only way to transfer or resell tickets is with the written consent of FIFA, who will publish a Ticket Transfer and Resale Policy when sales begin.

In short, if you buy tickets anywhere other than FIFA.com you are risking those tickets either being counterfeit or cancelled by FIFA with no refund.