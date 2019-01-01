Wolves vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Pep Guardiola's champions face off against Nuno Santo's side in China after running out convincing winners against West Ham and Newcastle respectively

Having brushed aside domestic rivals West Ham in scintilating fashion on Wednesday, will look to seal the Premier League Asia Trophy title when they face in Shanghai on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's champions proved to be no match for the Hammers in Nanjing, running out 4-1 victors, while Nuno Santo's men convincingly drubbed too.

With a mix of first-team favourites, up-and-coming young guns and club record signing Rodri among their ranks, City will be looking to seal a second title in the Far East following their success six years ago in 2013 against Sunderland.

But in their first foray into the tournament, can Wolves - looking for a top six breakthrough in 2019-20 - deliver an upset to seal some pre-season silverware?

Game Manchester City vs Wolves Date Saturday, July 17 Time 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will not be broadcast.

US TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League. It can be streamed via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Man City squad Goalkeepers Bravo, Grimshaw, Bazunu Defenders Walker, Danilo, Stones, Zinchenko, Angelino, Laporte, Harwood-Bellis, Dionkou Midfielders Rodri, De Bruyne, Sane, B. Silva, D. Silva, Gundogan, Garcia, Pozo, Doyle, Bernabe, Knight Forwards Sterling, Nmecha, Touaizi, , Poveda

Man City XI: Bravo; Danilo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Poveda-Ocampo, Bernabe; Sterling, Sane

Position Wolves squad Goalkeepers Patricio, Ruddy, Norris Defenders Bennett, Boly, Otto, Coady, Vinagre, Francis, Kilman, Marques, Miranda, Sanderson Midfielders Neves, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Gibbs-White, Cundle, Perry, Taylor, Wan Forwards Jota, Traore, Corbeanu, Ennis, Samuels

Wolves XI: Rui Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Traore, Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker, Otto, Gibbs-White, Jota

Betting & Match Odds

Manchester City can be backed at 2/5 to win this game with bet365. Wolves are priced as outsiders at 6/1 while a draw is available at 15/4.

Match Preview

Having swatted aside West Ham in Nanjing earlier this week, Manchester City's relatively fraught preparations for their 2019 Premier League Asia Trophy campaign do not appear to have hindered them in the slightest as they look to impress in the Far East.

The champions, who battered the Hammers 4-1 to progress to this weekend's final in Shanghai, saw their travel plans disrupted in the run-up to their arrival in , where they kicked off a four-game tour of the region that will see them take in Hong Kong and prior to a return to for the Community Shield.

Pep Guardiola's side also need to settle on a new skipper following Vincent Kompany's departure after over a decade of service to become player-manager of .

David Silva is thought to be a frontrunner, while Kevin De Bruyne is also a contender, and the latter has admitted that it would be a great honour to wear the armband for the Citizens.

“If the team wants me to be captain I will gladly accept it," he stated.

“But, I think everyone needs to talk about it as a team and as a club. It will be spoken about when everyone comes back.

“I think we need to do that together because it's really important job not only on the pitch but off it.”

Wolves meanwhile emerged as one of the surprise packages of the 2018-19 season, holding their own against big sides and securing a spot in their first campaign back in the top flight.

They showed that form again to demolish Newcastle to reach the final in Shanghai this week and captain Conor Coady is determined that the Molineux club can push on from their incredible highs and is relishing the challenge they face.

“It’s all about improvement," he noted. "We’ll look at the games where we struggled a bit last season and where we had to do different things in the game to win it and get better at it. Simple as that.

“But also to keep to that consistency in playing against the so-called bigger teams. We’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be even tougher this season, we know that, but we’re ready for it. We can’t wait to get started."