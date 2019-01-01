Wolves vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Reds will be looking to get back to winning ways by replicating their 2-0 win at Molineux in the Premier League two weeks ago

Liverpool make their first appearance after the deflating 2-1 defeat to Manchester City when they take on Wolves in the FA Cup third round.

The Reds made it through this stage of last year's competition with a 2-1 win over Merseyside rivals Everton, although they were ultimately knocked out by West Brom in the fourth round.

Jurgen Klopp will be keen to see a response from his team after they lost their unbeaten Premier League record last week.

Wolves could look to target a cup run though after securing a strong position in the Premier League thus far, leaving themselves 13 points clear of the drop.

Game Wolves vs Liverpool Date Monday, January 7 Time 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN+ N/A

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BBC One and live-streamed on BBC iPlayer.

UK TV channel Online stream BBC One BBC iPlayer

Squads & Team News

Position Wolves players Goalkeepers Patricio, Ruddy Defenders Boly, Coady, Bennett, Hause, Ebanks-Landell, Castro, Vinagre, Doherty, Iorfa Midfielders Neves, Dendoncker, Saiss, Moutinho, Gibbs-White, Ronan, Jota, Traore, Costa, Cavaleiro Forwards Jimenez, Bonatini, Mason, Enobakhare

Diego Jota is back in training and could make his return after missing the last four games through injury, while Romaine Saiss will be available despite leaving the field early with a knock against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Possible Wolves XI: Ruddy; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Gibbs-White, Neves, Castro; Traore, Jimenez, Costa.

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Grabara Defenders Clyne, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Moreno Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Henderson, Lallana, Camacho, Jones Forwards Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi

Nathaniel Clyne and Dominic Solanke will not feature after joining Bournemouth last week, but Klopp could give game time to the likes of Simon Mignolet, Alberto Moreno, Xherdan Shaqiri and Daniel Sturridge.

Possible Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Moreno; Keita, Fabinho, Lallana; Sturridge, Firmino, Shaqiri.

Betting & Match Odds

Liverpool are favourites to progress according to bet 365 who rate the visitors at 1/1 to win. A draw is available at 27/10, while Wolves are 29/10 to pull off an upset.

Match Preview

Liverpool came out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk when the sides met at Molineux in the Premier League two weeks ago, but both managers are expected to name different teams when they face off in the FA Cup.

The Reds allowed right-back Clyne to leave on loan to Bournemouth last week while Solanke made a permanent switch to the south coast, but Klopp could give Adam Lallana, Sturridge and Moreno a run out on Monday evening with the trio having rarely featured in league action.

Indeed a cup outing comes as a welcome break from the Premier League after the defeat on Thursday left many calling for calm at Anfield, although Klopp has admitted an FA Cup win may not be enough to silence some critics.

"It is always when people talk to me about silverware it always looks like we have to get each little thing," he said ahead of the game.

"If we won the FA Cup then people would say that we didn't win the Premier League for so many years. We cannot change what other people think.

"We have to try our best in every game we play and so far, not only this season but especially this season, that's what the boys did – and that's what we will try again and again and again and we will see what happens."

But Wolves will be hopeful of consigning Liverpool to a second consecutive defeat and getting themselves back to winning ways after losing 2-0 at home to Palace last time out.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have been hailed as the best promoted team in Premier League history and could field regular first-team players against a tough opponent.

Nuno said of Liverpool: "We know it's a fantastic team and manager and they are in a good moment. It's going to be very tough, we must prepare well.

"They are very organised, very intense, have individual quality, press well, and their counter attack is one of the best there is."