Wolves vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After suffering a hiccup against Crystal Palace as they bid for the top four, the Gunners travel to Molineux for a potentially difficult test

face a tricky trip to on Wednesday as they seek to get their Premier League top-four hopes back on track.

Stunned 3-2 by Crystal Palace on Sunday, Unai Emery’s men have fallen one point behind in the race for the top four, while they have also lost ground on , who are four clear of them, albeit both their London rivals have played a game more.

Wolves, meanwhile, could yet finish in the European spots if results fall for them, although they have stumbled upon harder times of late, with just one win in their last five games.

Arsenal have been notoriously poor away from home this season but really need to find their best form for this clash.

Game Wolves vs Arsenal Date Wednesday, April 24 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed via NBC Sports Gold.

US TV channel Online stream N/A NBC Sports Gold

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be shown on TV or be available to steam.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Wolves squad Goalkeepers Rui Patricio, Ruddy, Norris Defenders Doherty, Bennett, Boly, Coady, Jonny, R. Vinagre, Kilman Midfielders Neves, Gibbs-White, Jota, Saiss , Moutinho, Dendoncke, Adama Forwards Cavaleiro, Jimenez, Costa

Wolves have no injury or suspension worries ahead of Wednesday’s fixture. They are unlikely to make big changes, despite a scoreless draw with at the weekend, though Leander Dendoncker may return to the midfield.

Possible Wolves starting XI: Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Jimenez, Jota

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Cech, Leno, Iliev Defenders Koscielny, Lichtsteiner, Monreal, Mustafi, Jenkinson, Mavropanos, Kolasinac, Sokratis Midfielders Elneny, Mkhitaryan, Xhaka, Torreira, Ozil, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Guendouzi, Willock, Saka Forwards Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah

Aaron Ramsey continues to be the headline injury problem for Arsenal, with the hamstring injury he suffered against in the having possibly ended his Gunners career.

Denis Suarez is missing with groin trouble, while Granit Xhaka needs a late fitness test.

Danny Welbeck, Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin are all long-term absentees, but Sokratis’ return after a two-game suspension is a boost.

Possible Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal; Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil; Lacazette, Aubameyang

Betting & Match Odds

Arsenal are marginal 13/8 favourites to win with bet365 . Wolves can be backed at 7/4 while a draw is priced at 13/5.

Match Preview

Arsenal manager Unai Emery knows that his side are approaching a decisive period of the campaign but is confident that his players will be able to rise to the challenge.

A lacklustre weekend display saw the Gunners suffer a 3-2 home loss to , with Shkrodan Mustafi in the firing line for a defensive performance described by club legend Martin Keown as "schoolboy".

Emery, though, insists that his side remain well placed to secure football next season.

“We have it in our hands. At the beginning of the season, after winter, we struggled in the table. We were in a worse position than we are now,” he argued.

“Wednesday night is a big moment, match and challenge for us. We are playing away at a team that feels strong with their supporters. It's a good moment to try to do all we can, with intelligence.”

Positioned 10th in the table, Wolves could still conceivably finish as high as seventh, which may be enough for a place in next season’s Europa League.

The Molineux club, however, have stumbled in recent weeks. Only two wins have come from their last nine matches, against lowly Cardiff but also against .

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have had a habit of raising their game for the big occasion, as Arsenal well know, having been forced to equalise four minutes from time at the Emirates to secure a share of the points earlier this season.

Curiously, they have lost only three times against the ‘Big Six’ so far this season – the same number of defeats they have suffered against the clubs in the relegation zone.

Indeed, with 13 points claimed against the top clubs, they have a record superior to anyone else in the league with the exception of league-leading duo and .

Nevertheless, Nuno refuses to play down the test that awaits his side in this encounter.

“When we look at Arsenal, we know they are a very strong team with good players and a good manager and it's a tough challenge, but we are ready for it,” he said. “The strength of Arsenal is their team, the movements, the ideas they have. They are very good.”

If Arsenal are to win on Wednesday, they will have to overcome opponents who have won seven of their last nine home matches in all competitions. Such a result would be a terrific springboard for the climax of the campaign.