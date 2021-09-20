Wolves launch record label in first for Premier League football club

The ambitious project is still looking for its first signings, with hopefuls able to upload their demos to the label's website

Wolves have become the first football club in the United Kingdom to launch their own music label, titled 'Wolves Records'.

The Premier League side have teamed up with Warner Music UK's Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA) to unite “two of the world's biggest passions” in music and football.

The club has said that the combination of a Premier League football club's reach and ADA's marketing and distribution experience will offer “unprecedented exposure and opportunities” to emerging artists.

Are any artists signed to Wolves Records yet?

At present, the label is still searching for their first signing. The initial focus is to sign local artists from the Midlands before expanding to international territories.

Helping Wolves Records with their vision is singer, songwriter and producer S-X, who has worked with the likes of Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper and Childish Gambino.

“I am very excited to be involved and support Wolves Records from the beginning and am looking forward to helping identify the best local talent and working with the label’s first artists,” S-X said in an official press release.

“Wolves and the city of Wolverhampton are both very close to my heart, and I am deeply passionate about giving talented young people from this area the best opportunities, and the rich musical talent that the West Midlands has to offer.

“I am genuinely looking forward to seeing how Wolves Records can impact the music industry and support new artists, and I’m also very proud that it is my club that is going to be the first in the UK to venture into music in such an authentic and exciting way.”

With the company still looking to sign their first artist, hopefuls can upload their music via the label's official website.

Have Wolves branched out in other ways?

Wolves have been attempting to diversify their portfolio for some time, having previously made moves in the world of esports by forming a partnership with US-based crew Evil Geniuses.

In addition, they also launched a high-end fashion line at a runway show atop a skyscraper in Shanghai, China.

Have other clubs started record labels before?

In the UK, no, but Ligue 1 club Marseille partnered with BMG to launch 'OM records', which focuses mainly on the hip-hop and rap genres.

