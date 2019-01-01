Wolverhampton Wanderers player Traore stars in Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week

The 23-year-old delivered a man-of-the match performance as they shocked the league champions at Etihad Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers wing-back Adama Traore has been included in Alan Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week.

The Spanish-born Malian scored both goals in their 2-0 victory against Pep Guardiola’s men in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The victory ensured Nuno Espirito Santo’s men climb into 11th spot in the league table with 10 points from eight games.

On the back of the five-star displays from the wingback, legend Shearer has picked him as one of the best performers in the week under review.

Article continues below

Traore will hope to maintain his outstanding form in their next Premier League game against on October 19.