'I still get goosebumps from You’ll Never Walk Alone': Weghorst reveals Liverpool love and desire to play in England

The Netherlands forward admits he is a fan of the Anfield club, with a move to the Premier League among his many ambitions

striker Wout Weghorst has revealed he has ambitions to play in , with a club he finds “very special”.

The 27-year-old is in his second season at the Volkswagen Arena, having joined from Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2018.

He has proven to be more than capable of emulating the goalscoring exploits of former Wolfsburg strikers Das Bost and Edin Dzeko, scoring 33 times in 70 appearances across all competitions.

Dzeko went on to enjoy five successful seasons with and Weghorst admits he would be open to the idea of following in the Bosnian’s footsteps by moving to the Premier League, and if the opportunity did arise, a move to Anfield would appeal more than most.

“I always found Liverpool very special,” he told Goal and DAZN. “I still get goosebumps from ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. There are other great English clubs too, and I always liked Milan because so many Dutch played there.

“I am ambitious and want to get ahead. Maybe at some point play at another club, whether in or in England? But at the moment it is still far away. I feel good and try to achieve the maximum here.”

Weghorst’s performances for Wolfsburg have caught the eye of boss Ronald Koeman, who gave him his first international cap against England in March 2018.

He has gone on to make three further appearances for the Dutch national team and the forward says he now has one eye on next summer’s rescheduled European Championships, as well as the World Cup the following year.

“The European Championship next year and the World Cup a year later are goals for me, that would be sensational,” he added. “I didn't even dream of it when I was a boy, when I was 17 I watched the games as a fan in front of the television. Now, ten years later, I may have the chance to be there myself.”

Weghorst, who has scored 15 goals in 35 appearances this season, is part of the Wolfsburg squad to face on Saturday as the returns behind closed doors after a two-month shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.