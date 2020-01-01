Wogu bags brace of assists, Ogbiabekhva scores as Minsk crush ABFF WU-19

The Nigerian duo were at the best as Belarusian champions wrapped up their pre-season campaign in style ahead of Friday's opener

Chioma Wogu provided two assists as Emuidzhi Ogbiabekhva scored once in Minsk's 9-0 triumph over rivals ABFF WU-19 in a friendly on Saturday night.



The duo, along with 's Alvina Niyolle and Cote d'Ivoire's Nadege Cisse, had helped Minsk claim the Women's Super Cup in March after a 5-0 win over Zorka-BDU.

At the Minsk Stadium this time around, Wogu - who joined the Belarusian champions in March - set up her compatriot Ogbiabekhva to score the third goal in the 22nd minute as the hosts claimed a 5-0 first-half lead.

After the restart, Wogu made her second assist of the match as Minsk earned their sixth goal just a minute into the second half.

Ogbiabekhva only featured in the first half for Minsk as Wogu and Niyolle lasted for 50 and 60 minutes, respectively, while Cisse played the last 20 minutes.



On Friday, the African quartet will aim to fire Minsk to a fine start against Dnepr-Mogilev in their opening game of the season at the Minsk Stadium.



Minsk are the reigning Belarusian champions after accruing 63 points - 13 above closest rival Zorka-BDU last season.