With Arteta's backing... Liverpool competing strongly to snatch Chelsea, Arsenal and United's target

Liverpool are entering the race to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, with Spanish manager Andoni Iraola keen to bolster his ranks for the coming season.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are all chasing Scott too, drawn by the outstanding performances he delivered with Bournemouth last season.

He missed just one of Bournemouth's Premier League matches as the Cherries finished sixth to qualify for the Europa League for the first time in their history.

Two years remain on the 22-year-old's contract with Bournemouth. Reports indicate he has rejected a new deal from the club and wants a fresh challenge.

That news is likely to spark plenty of interest among the Premier League's big clubs, with his value believed to be around £80 million.

Former England striker Emile Heskey, according to the "Metro", believes Liverpool should enter the race for the England international, pointing out that Iraola, Scott's former Bournemouth boss, could help persuade him to join up again at his new club.



