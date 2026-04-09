With a generous gesture, Jeddah United’s player has patched things up with the fans just before the club’s Asian adventure begins

A player from Al-Ittihad Jeddah has pledged a generous gesture to reconcile with the club’s supporters before the team’s AFC Champions League knockout campaign.

Al-Ittihad kick off their Asian campaign next Tuesday, when they face UAE side Al-Wahda at Al-Inmaa Stadium in the round of 16.

According to journalist Alaa Saeed, who posted on his official X account, forward Abdulrahman Al-Aboud has covered the cost of 500 tickets for supporters to attend the Al-Wahda encounter.

According to Said, the player will deliver the tickets to the Al-Ittihad Supporters’ Council for onward distribution to fans before the game.

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The gesture is designed to repair relations with supporters after a run of disappointing results in the Saudi Roshen League and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup.

Most recently, the side lost 3–4 to Neom on Wednesday at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in a game brought forward from Round 29 of the Roshen League.

It is worth noting that Al-Aboud has featured in only 16 matches for the “Tigers” since the start of the current season, during which he has scored a single goal and provided one assist.