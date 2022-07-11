Liverpool full-back Williams completes £17m transfer to Nottingham Forest

The Wales international has officially joined up with the Premier League new boys, becoming their sixth signing of the summer

Liverpool full-back Neco Williams has completed a £17 million ($20m) switch to Nottingham Forest.

The Wales international has become the Premier League new boys' sixth signing of a productive summer, with a fee having initially been agreed with Liverpool last week.

Williams joins Omar Richards, Taiwo Awoniyi, Moussa Niakhate and Giulian Biancone in arriving at Steve Cooper's side, while Dean Henderson has also signed on loan from Manchester United.

Williams has 'incredibly high ceiling' - Cooper

Forest boss Cooper has told the club website of Williams' arrival: "Despite being only 21, Neco has established himself in the Wales starting XI.

“He’s played in the Premier League, the Champions League and in World Cup qualifiers in the last 12 months and he is a very talented right back.

“We believe that he’s got an incredibly high ceiling and that he can play a huge role for us at Nottingham Forest in our return to the Premier League. We’re delighted to have him on board.”

Williams added on his fresh start at the City Ground: "I’m really excited to join Nottingham Forest and to help this great club move forwards in the Premier League.

“Forest are a club with incredible history and The City Ground is a very special venue that I can’t wait to experience in full voice in the coming weeks. Having spoken to the Head Coach, there’s a huge amount of ambition being shown at the club and I can’t wait to join up with my new teammates and get ready for the challenge ahead.”

What are the details of Williams' transfer to Nottingham Forest?

GOAL can confirm that the deal agreed between Liverpool and Forest is worth a total of £17m, with a guaranteed fee of around £12m ($14m), plus £5m in performance-related add-ons.

Williams signed a five-year contract after completing a medical in Nottingham on Sunday.

Forest have seen off competition from Fulham to land the 21-year-old, who had been with Liverpool since the age of eight and made 33 senior appearances for the Reds.

Williams spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, helping the Cottagers secure promotion to the Premier League, but the presence of Cooper, a former Liverpool Under-18s coach, is understood to have been key in persuading him to join Forest permanently this summer.

The talented youngster said a final goodbye to Liverpool on social media, writing on Twitter: "15 years at this special club, thank you for everything.

"LFC it’s been an honour to play for this club and to play under Jurgen Klopp. But I’ve now decided to take up a new challenge.

"I wish all the team and the staff the best of luck for the future and will always…."

15 years at this special club, thank you for everything @LFC it’s been an honour to play for this club and to play under Jurgen Klopp. But I’ve now decided to take up a new challenge🙌🏻



I wish all the team and the staff the best of luck for the future and will always…. pic.twitter.com/93JcMjZD0A — Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) July 11, 2022

What other transfer business could happen at Liverpool before the transfer window closes?

Williams' exit will not be the last at Anfield this summer, with Nat Phillips and Ben Davies also up for sale. Both have received interest, though no bids have arrived at this stage.

Article continues below

Young left-back Owen Beck is set to join Portuguese Primeira Liga side Famalicao on a season-long loan, and fellow academy prospects Sepp van den Berg, Rhys Williams, Leighton Clarkson, Jake Cain, Paul Glatzel, Jack Bearne and Tyler Morton could all follow on temporary deals.

Colombian full-back Anderson Arroyo, 22, has joined Spanish second division side Alaves having extended his contract with Liverpool until 2025.

Further reading