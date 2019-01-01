Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace star matches Harry Kane’s Premier League feat

The Cote d’Ivoire international was fouled eight times as the Eagles crumbled to Mauricio Pochettino’s men on Saturday

Wilfried Zaha has equalled Harry Kane’s record of most fouls won in a Premier League encounter.

Zaha was on from start to finish but could not prevent from crumbling 4-0 to Hotspur on Saturday.

Son Heung-min’s brace, Erik Lamela’s strike and Patrick van Aanholt’s own goal handed the Eagles their second defeat of the season.

In the game that produced seven cautions, Tottenham conceded 19 fouls with eight of them won by the 26-year-old winger.

Kane holds the record of most fouls won in an English topflight clash – an exploit achieved in November 2018 against .

The former man scored 10 league goals and added five assists for the Eagles last term after he signed a fresh five-year deal in August 2018, but is yet to score this season.



He handed in a transfer request in to force a move away from Selhurst Park but his move to an English club failed to materialise in the most recent window.

Palace will go in search of their third victory of the season on September 22 when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers, who got pummeled 5-2 at home by Chelsea.