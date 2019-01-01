Wilfried Ndidi, Sadio Mane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka nominated for PFA monthly award

The African stars have been selected by the Professional Footballers' Association to jostle for the monthly Premier League individual award

midfielder Wilfried Ndidi, forward Sadio Mane and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been nominated for the PFA Player of the Month award for March.

Ndidi, Mane and Wan-Bissaka played significant roles for their respective clubs during the month under review and will battle 's Raheem Sterling, 's Lucas Digne and Jamie Vardy for the top accolade.

Ndidi played in all of Leicester City's league games and put in a decent shift in the middle of the park as the Foxes secured three consecutive wins in the English top-flight in March.

Wan-Bissaka, on his part, was a rock in the Eagles' defence winning all of his tackles against the opponents in all the four games he featured in while Mane who was named Liverpool Player of Month on Thursday, scored three goals in four league games for the Reds.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk won the award in February and his successor will be announced after the voting platform is closed on Saturday.