Wijnaldum's PSG nightmare almost over as Roma close in on loan move for ex-Liverpool midfielder

The Serie A side will sign the midfielder on loan with an obligation to buy him on a permanent basis next summer

Roma are close to signing Georginio Wijnaldum from Paris Saint-Germain, GOAL can confirm. The Serie A side could have the deal for the midfielder wrapped up this weekend. Roma confirmed the arrival of Paulo Dybala on a free transfer and look set to announce their second signing of the week by bringing in the Netherlands international.

Wijnaldum joined PSG from Liverpool a year ago but is ready to quit the French club this summer after struggling to impress in Paris.

What do we know about Roma's bid for Wijnaldum?

Roma are working on a one-year loan deal for Wijnaldum that will include an obligation to buy him outright at the end of the season for a fee between €10 million (£9m/$10m) and €15m (£13m/$15m).

Article continues below

Due to Wijnaldum's €9m salary at PSG, Roma are unable to pay his full wages during the loan move.

Instead, PSG will pay half of his salary for the duration of the season.

Roma are able to take advantage of the special Decreto Crescita rule in Italy, which allows them to pay less in taxes on contracts that run for two or more years worth more than €1m per year.

That means the capital club could save money on his salary if they sign him on a long-term deal.

How has Wijnaldum performed for PSG?

The 31-year-old made the switch to the Ligue 1 champions on a free transfer from Liverpool after his contract at Anfield expired.

Wijnaldum quickly fell out of the starting XI under Mauricio Pochettino last season, leading to him admitting that he had had a "very difficult" start and was not "completely happy" with his situation.

In February, he clarified that his words were misinterpreted and that he was happy at the French capital club.

Overall, Wijnaldum featured 31 times in Ligue 1 but started only 18 of those matches and scored one goal and registered three assists.

He also scored two goals in the Champions League, but started only two of the five matches he played in the competition.