Georginio Wijnaldum says he has only taken Virgil van Dijk's goal celebration on a short-term loan and will give it back once the Liverpool defender is at full fitness and returned to the Netherlands fold.

The former Anfield team-mate of the commanding centre-half has taken on captaincy duty for his country at Euro 2020 during the injury-enforced absence of Van Dijk.

Van Dijk is in regular contact with Wijnaldum and has seen the midfielder take to holding his hand under his chin, sticking out his tongue and wiggling his fingers whenever he has found the target of late - with those actions a nod towards his colleague.

What has been said?

On stealing Van Dijk's celebration, Wijnaldum told reporters: "Virgil always celebrates like this. This is how I show that we’re thinking of him. When he’s fit again, I will stop and it will be beautiful when he returns."

Van Dijk setting targets

While Van Dijk is playing no part for the Netherlands in their European Championship campaign, Wijnaldum has starred for a team that surged into the last-16 with maximum points in Group C.

The 30-year-old, who has joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent this summer, is delighted with his form and hopes he can continue to live up to the demands of Van Dijk.

He added on the targets being set by Van Dijk: "Before the game with North Macedonia, he asked me for two goals. He sets the bar high, but I succeeded. He hasn’t let me know yet how many I should score against the Czech Republic. Hopefully he will think one goal is enough!"

Fine finishing

Wijnaldum has netted three goals at Euro 2020, with only Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (five) recording more, and is now up to 25 for his country - one more than Marco van Basten and eight clear of Ruud Gullit on the Dutch all-time list.

Wijnaldum, who filled more of a deep-lying midfield berth at Liverpool, said of his fine record in the final third: "I don’t think it’s so much about my finishing ability. I’m able to create a lot of chances and if you get a lot of opportunities, it makes it easier to score."

The Netherlands are set to face Czech Republic in Budapest on Sunday.

