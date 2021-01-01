Wijnaldum: Defeat to Everton 'extra painful' but Liverpool were the better team

The Reds were beaten at home by their rivals for the first time in over 10 years

Georginio Wijnaldum says it was "extra painful" for Liverpool to lose 2-0 to local rivals Everton on Saturday, as he felt his side were the better team through 90 minutes.

An early goal from Richarlison and an 83rd-minute penalty from Gylfi Sugrudsson saw the Toffees beat their Merseyside rivals for the first time since 2010.

The Reds have now lost four games in a row in the Premier League, and have also lost four straight league home games for the first time in 98 years.

What has been said?

"You know what the derby means for the club, the supporters, the players - it means a lot and the loss is extra painful," Wijnaldum told Sky Sports.

"The first goal we conceded, we tried to keep possession when the long ball came instead of clearing it away. In the first couple of minutes you should take less risk, a pass through the defence and they scored. One more chance after that and we were the better team."

Liverpool's injury problems get worse

Liverpool's campaign has been plagued by injuries and the crisis worsened on Saturday when Jordan Henderson was forced off in the first half.

But Wijnaldum insists they cannot feel sorry for themselves and must keep the fight going until the end of the season.

"Losing players during the season upset us a lot. We cannot play the victims, we have to deal with the situation and not feel sorry for ourselves.

"We have to give until the end of the season, it is painful and you could see it on the faces of the players. That is the situation we are in right now and we have to deal with it.

"Winning games in the Premier League is always difficult and the injuries don't make it easier, we still have a squad who can change it around and we have to work harder to change it around."

What next for Liverpool?

The Reds are sixth in the league and 16 points behind leaders Manchester City ahead of Pep Guardiola's side's meeting with Arsenal on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's team are in action again next Sunday when they face bottom side Sheffield United, which is followed by a home game against Chelsea on March 4.

