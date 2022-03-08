Why was Inter's Alexis Sanchez shown red card against Liverpool in Champions League last 16?

Inter forward Alexis Sanchez was sent off after he received a second yellow card in the 63rd minute on Tuesday against Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League last 16.

The dismissal came just moments after team-mate Lautaro Martinez cut the aggregate deficit to 2-1 with a curling shot from outside the box.

Sanchez's challenge on Fabinho for the second yellow was controversial in the eyes of Inter, who thought he won the ball fairly.

Why was Inter's Alexis Sanchez shown red card?

In the first half, Sanchez raked Thiago's leg with a clumsy challenge and apologised to the Liverpool midfielder afterwards.

Then, he followed through on a tackle into Fabinho to earn an early exit.

Sanchez made contact with the ball on the latter incident, but the second part of the sliding motion was deemed dangerous enough to warrant a second yellow.

Two yellows and Alexis Sanchez is off. Fair decision? 👀 pic.twitter.com/exQGJF7IF5 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 8, 2022