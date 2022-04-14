'Why not us?!' - Leicester City react to reaching first-ever European semi-final

Kasper Schmeichel has described the "big belief" in his team as Leicester City reached their first-ever European semi-final on Thursday, with the captain among the top reactions to the historic result.

The Foxes overturned a late 1-0 aggregate deficit against PSV in the Conference League to win 2-1, with James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira providing the crucial goals.

Brendan Rodgers' side will meet the winner of Roma vs Bodo/Glimt in the next round.

How have Leicester reacted?

“It means a great deal to all of us," Schmeichel said. "We've been here for a long time, and we keep making history. There's always a new chapter to be written. Why not us? We have big belief in our ability and the direction of the club.

“There are no second chances, we had nothing to lose, we had to go out fighting, but do it in a controlled manner. We kept them from most chances, they didn’t have a lot in the second half, our intensity upped a bit. Our organisation and movement was better.”

Rodgers added to BT Sport: "We are a team that is so young in European football, PSV have an incredible history in Europe and for us we are so young - these are great experiences for us and I am so happy for the players."

The bigger picture

Leicester have not enjoyed the domestic campaign they would have hoped for, currently sitting in ninth place in the Premier League, but they have still managed to make history through the Conference League.

Europe will be a main focus, then, as the season winds down.

