Why Lukaku's photo hints at confirmation of Moses as Inter Milan player

There is a strong clue that the Nigerian has completed his move to the Serie A giants

Victor Moses’ impending move to Milan appears to be on the verge of completion with photo emerging of the Nigerian having dinner with Antonio Conte’s men.

Moses played at wing-back in Conte’s Premier League triumph in 2016-17, and he is set for a reunion with the Italian manager as have no realistic prospect of signing him permanently.

However, before the club could officially announce their latest capture, Romelu Lukaku tweeted an image of the ex- international dinning with the rest of the squad.

Article continues below

My brothers, My boys , My Friends , My teammates @Inter 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/bC3883fa6U — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) January 22, 2020

With the Belgian’s leak, an official announcement of the former star appears to be imminent.

Before his rebirth under Conte at Stamford Bridge, Moses joined , West Ham and on loan.

He was sent to the Turkish outfit after falling down the pecking order under former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri.