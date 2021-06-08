Why is Zlatan Ibrahimovic not playing for Sweden at Euro 2020?

Here's what you need to know about why the Sweden and AC Milan veteran will not be playing in the European Championships this summer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to break any and all boundaries in sport at 39 years old, and enjoyed a fruitful scoring season at AC Milan.

What the Sweden international won't be doing, however, is going to the Euros this summer with Sweden - and Goal looks into why.

Why isn't Zlatan Ibrahimovic playing in Euro 2020?

Ibrahimovic will not be representing Sweden at Euro 2020 because he has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

The striker picked up a knee injury in May, during the second half of the Rossoneri's 3-0 victory over Juventus in Serie A.

He was involved in a tussle for the ball before going down to the ground in a non-contact injury, and eventually had to be taken off the pitch and replaced by Ante Rebic.

As a result, Ibrahimovic was ruled out for the remainder of the season – and is aiming to return to fitness before the 2021-22 club campaign.

After the match, AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli said: “Ibra wasn't fit before the game, now he feels pain in his knee and we hope it's nothing too serious.”

Ibrahimovic was ruled out of AC Milan's next fixture against Torino, after Pioli stated that the forward was merely suffering from a "slight sprain", but the injury turned out to be more serious than initially thought.

What's been said?

The Swedish FA said on their Twitter account: “Today, Zlatan has informed [head coach] Janne Andersson that his injury will stop him from participating in the European Championships this summer.

“Get well, Zlatan, we hope to see you on the football field again soon!”

Idag har Zlatan meddelat Janne Andersson att hans skada stoppar honom från att medverka i EM i sommar.



Krya på dig Zlatan, vi hoppas att få se dig på fotbollsplanen snart igen! 🇸🇪🦁 — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) May 15, 2021

When will he retire from playing?

Ibrahimovic has always been famously coy about his retirement plans, and even as he approaches 40, he is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Swede did retire from international football in 2016, but was then called up for his national team for World Cup qualifiers in March.

Ibrahimovic hung up his boots for Sweden following a disappointing and lacklustre Euro 2016 showing, mustering a single shot on target in three games and not scoring any goals.

Article continues below

This past season, however, Ibrahimovic has been in great form for AC Milan, scoring 15 goals in 19 Serie A appearances.

Ibrahimovic also recently signed a one-year contract extension with AC Milan.

Sweden will face Poland, Slovakia and Spain in Group E of the European Championship.