Why is there a delay in the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League final?

The exterior of the Stade de France has descended into chaos with reports of tear gas being used

The Champions League final has been pushed back at least 30 minutes due to crowd congestion outside of Paris' Stade de France, according to UEFA.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to meet on Saturday for the right to be named the next European champion.

But they have had to wait a little longer for kick-off as fans are having a hard time entering the venue.

Why was kick-off delayed?

Supporters had begun congregating outside the ground early on Saturday, but as the start approached there were significant delays in their entry.

With much of the crowd still outside as 8pm BST (3pm EST) loomed, the decision was made to wait 15 minutes in order to clear some of the bottlenecks outside and allow fans to take their seats.

UEFA has since extended the delay to 30 minutes.

You can still see loads of empty seats in the Liverpool section.



Reports from outside the stadium sound horrendous. Listen to those who are there experiencing it, not those who will inevitably look to deflect the blame away from their own incompetence.#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/v9tK4oI5Ty — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022

There’s been zero communication with fans btw. No announcement about why we’re still here. Why we’ve been tear gassed or even that the kickoff has been delayed. As abject an event as I’ve ever attended. — Andy Kelly (@AndyK_LivNews) May 28, 2022

Will the delay affect Liverpool's cause?

Liverpool went into the final with an injury doubt in the shape of Thiago Alcantara, and according to former Red Steven Gerrard, the extra time may play in their favour.

"It looks like Liverpool have had a situation in the warm-up as well so it might be beneficial to have an extra 15 minutes," he told BT Sport.

"It's not ideal but you have got to get on with it. If you are not comfortable in the warm-up, it's very rare you get through the 90 minutes. "They can maybe afford to take a risk if it's a niggle."

More to come...