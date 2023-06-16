Why does George Baldock play for Greece? Sheffield United defender's international eligibility explained

The right-back was born and raised in England, so why is he representing Greece?

George Baldock has been a regular starter as a right-back at Sheffield United and has represented Greece on the international stage since 2022.

He played an integral role in the Blades' promotion to the Premier League after 36 appearances in the Championship side last season.

Baldock was born in England and in Buckinghamshire, so why is he playing for Greece? GOAL explains.

Why did George Baldock choose to represent Greece?

Baldock is eligible for Greece through his maternal grandmother. The versatile player's Greek citizenship was approved in 2022.

After Baldock received his first call-up to the Greece national team, he was quoted, "It is a real honour to represent Greece. This is a proud moment, not just for me, but for my entire family.

"It has been a possibility for a while, so I'm happy now to be in a position where I am available to play. It is an exciting time ahead."

Greece take on Republic of Ireland on Friday amid their remaining seven European Championship qualification games as on date.

How many caps has Baldock won for Greece?

Since making his Greece debut June 2, 2022, against Northern Ireland in the 2022-23 Nations League, Baldock has seven caps for his nation.

He has not been part of the World Cup qualifiers ahead of Qatar 2022 and is also yet to feature in an international friendly.