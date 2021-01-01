Who will win the Champions League in 2020-21? The favourites, outsiders, underdogs and latest odds

Bayern Munich won the tournament last season after beating Paris Saint-Germain in the final but which team will claim glory this time around?

The Champions League has reached the semi-final stage and only the cream of the crop are left in the competition

Bayern Munich were last season's winners after beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the final in Lisbon, and Goal has taken a look at who the favourites are to win Europe's premier club tournament.

Who are the favourites to win the Champions League?

Manchester City are 5/4 (2.25) to break their duck and win the Champions League for the first time.

Pep Guardiola's side eased through their group with five wins and clean sheets to their name and have coasted into the semi-finals with aggregate wins over Bundesliga pair Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund.

PSG, meanwhile, reached the Champions League final for the first time last season and are 10/3 (4.33) to go one step further.

Boasting one of the most fearsome attacks in world football, the Ligue 1 champions have been in mercurial form to see off both Barcelona and Bayern Munich so far in the knockout stages - getting revenge for last season's final defeat in the process.

Who are the underdogs to win the Champions League?

Real Madrid are 4/1 (5.0) to win the Champions League for the fifth time in eight seasons.

Zinedine Zidane’s side won the competition an extraordinary four times between 2014 and 2018 and provide an interesting option for another title after beating Atalanta and, most recently, Liverpool during the knockouts.

Finally, Chelsea are 4/1 (5.0) to win the Champions League after a strong performance to win a fairly straightforward Group E ahead of Sevilla, Krasnodar and Rennes.

The Blues look a fearsome prospect under Thomas Tuchel - who replaced Frank Lampard as manager in January - as he impressively guided his side past Atletico Madrid in the last 16 and then Porto in the quarter-finals.

