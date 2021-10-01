Who is Philip Mayaka? Everything you need to know about the Kenya invitee

Goal bring you all you need to know about the 20-year-old ahead of his first appearance for the Harambee Stars

Earlier this week, Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat named a 34-man provisional squad for the upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Mali in Morocco (away) on October 7, and Nairobi three days later.

The 51-year-old Turkish tactician, who took over the mantle of handling the team following the exit of Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, recalled several players to the squad including Spain-based Ismael Gonzalez, Ovella Ochieng who plays for Marumo Gallants in South Africa, goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo, who recently signed for KMC FC in Tanzania, and defender Joash Onyango of Simba SC.

But what caught the eye of many was the first call-up handed to Philip Mayaka and Goal brings you everything you need to know about the 20-year-old midfielder and what he brings to the Firat squad ahead of the meetings with Mali.

Who is Philip Mayaka?

Mayaka is a Kenyan footballer who plays as a midfielder for USL Championship club Colorado Springs Switchbacks on loan from MLS side Colorado Rapids.

He was scouted playing football in Nairobi by the general manager of the Montverde Academy in Florida and he had options to play in Norway but decided to make the move to the United States.

Whilst in Florida, Mayaka ended up playing with the Orlando City academy in the USSDA for a year, making 16 appearances and scoring nine goals and in 2019, he attended Clemson University to play college soccer.

In his two seasons with the Tigers, Mayaka made 32 appearances, scoring two goals and tallying eight assists.

In his freshman season, Mayaka was named ACC Freshman of the Year, All-ACC First Team, All-America Second Team, and a semi-finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy. His sophomore season saw Mayaka earn First-team All-ACC and ACC All-Tournament team accolades.

On March 29, 2021, Mayaka joined Colorado's USL Championship affiliate side Colorado Springs Switchbacks on loan and he made his professional debut on May 14, appearing as a 73rd-minute substitute during a 4-0 win over Sporting Kansas City II.

How did Mayaka end up in Colorado?

According to football scout, Mike Potempa, he was on a scouting mission to Kenya when he spotted three young players – and one of them was Mayaka.

“All the people in Kenya were telling me, ‘No, no, no, we don’t know him, he’s not on the national team, he’s not blah, blah, blah,’” Potempa, the general manager and co-founder of the Soccer Institute at Montverde Academy (SIMA) in Florida, said as quoted by The Denver Sport in an interview published on February 13, 2021.

“But I didn’t care, I saw it with my own eyes. And I want to work with these [type of] kids.”

Though he also had several offers to move to Europe, the opportunity to get an education in the United States while also playing for a top programme, enticed him to end up travelling to the USA.

“I had an option to go to Norway but it was unclear,” Mayaka said as quoted by the same portal. “But I wanted to do schoolwork. My biggest aim was to finish high school. So I took the chance to finish high school, play soccer and then go pro.

“It was my first time flying actually. And when I got here, the only food I saw in America that I had eaten was fries, in Kenya, we call them chips, and rice,” Mayaka said. “And then I tried this meat that was really sweet and it was really disgusting.”

How has he fared so far on loan?

On March 29, Colorado Rapids announced they had loaned out five players, among them Mayaka to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

“These loans will give Abe, Seb, Matt, Philip, and Mike an opportunity to earn valuable playing time as they look to take the next step in their development,” Rapids executive Pádraig Smith said as quoted by The Denver Sport.

“All five are young talents with great potential and who we believe can grow into successful players at the top level. This requires consistent playing time, however, so we’re pleased to be able to provide them with the opportunity to gain more experience through our partnership with Switchbacks FC.”

Mayaka has gone ahead to rake in 1086 minutes since the loan move, after managing 18 appearances and featuring in 12 starting line-ups for the side.

Though he is yet to score a goal, he has managed to come from the bench six times, and also been substituted seven times, and accumulated nine yellow cards in the process.

Article continues below

His last assignment for the team was on September 26, when he played for 90 minutes as Switchbacks scored goals through Deshane Beckford, Hadji Barry, and Andre Lewis to sink Austin Bold 3-1 at Weidner Field.

What position does Mayaka play?

Mayaka is a midfielder who can play behind the defenders and can also be used from the flanks.

His call-up could help Kenya fill the void left by captain Victor Wanyama, who recently retired from international football, and Johanna Omollo, who has been overlooked for the last two qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda.