Who does Millie Bobby Brown support? Stranger Things star's net worth & favourite football team revealed

With the third series of the Netflix show airing on July 4, Goal takes a look at the net worth of the show's star

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most recognizable child actresses, having shot to fame starring in Netflix's popular series Stranger Things as well as Godzilla.

The third season of the sci-fi drama is set to drop on July 4, 2019 – Independence Day in the United States – and will continue to follow the eerie happenings in the Indiana town of Hawkins during a particularly memorable summer.

Goal takes a look at Brown's net worth, how much she earns, charity work and more.

What team does Milly Bobby Brown support?

Brown is a fan through her older brother, and has tweeted her support for the Reds. She previously stated that her favourite player was Philippe Coutinho, and attended Liverpool's victory over on New Year's Day in 2016.

"When I was younger, my dad got me a whole Liverpool kit," she told the official Liverpool website in 2016. "My brother is a massive fan and it’s kind of like a legacy. I didn’t really have a choice! Now I watch them and I love Liverpool. I watch the games. My brother is 19 and is the biggest fan, he supports obsessively!"

What is Millie Bobby Brown's net worth?

According to Capital FM, Brown's net worth is at an estimated £2.37 million ($3m).

What does Millie Bobby Brown do?

Brown is an actress most known for her role as the mysterious and telekinetic character of Eleven in Netflix's hit sci-fi drama series Stranger Things, which she has been starring in since 2016.

At 13, she received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, becoming one of the youngest nominees in Emmy history.

Born in Andalusia, , to an English family, Brown spent her child in Bournemouth, Dorset and Orlando, Florida and now splits her time between London and Georgia.

Brown made her acting debut in ABC's Once Upon a Time in Wonderland in 2013 and portrayed the younger version of Alice in Wonderland. She made her feature film debut in 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters starring Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins and Vera Farmiga.

Aside from being an actress, she is also a model, and has a contract with IMG.

What sponsorship deals does Millie Bobby Brown have?

From her acting and modelling, Brown has lucrative deals with a variety of brands. She is the new face of Calvin Klein, has signed a lucrative deal with Converse, and has an endorsement deal with Italian brand Moncler.

What charity work does Millie Bobby Brown do?

In 2014, Brown was named the youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, which will allow her to use her platform to help raise awareness of children’s rights and issues affecting youth, such as lack of education, safe places to play and learn, and the impact of violence, bullying and poverty.

“It’s a dream come true to become a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador,” said Brown at the time. “It’s a huge honour to join such an impressive list of people who have supported UNICEF over the years. I am looking forward to meeting as many children and young people as I can, hearing their stories, and speaking out on their behalf.”

Brown has previously spoken up about issues including partial deafness, which she suffers from – she is deaf in one ear.

“I just started to sing,” she told Variety in 2017. “And if I sound bad I don’t care, because I’m just doing what I love. You don’t have to be good at singing. You don’t have to be good at dancing or acting. If you like to do it, if you genuinely enjoy doing it, then do it. No-one should stop you.”

She has also started a Twitter account dedicated to ending bullying called @milliestopshate, where she shares advice to her followers experiencing bullying and promotes a positive attitude.

Article continues below

Be nice everyday. Kindness is the key to a happy life ♡ — Millie Bobby Brown (@Milliestopshate) December 9, 2017