Who does Joe Wicks support? The Body Coach's net worth & favourite football team revealed

The fitness coach has been uploading workout and nutrition videos to social media for over five years and is one of the biggest names in his field

The coronavirus pandemic not only caused the suspension of football but also prompted schools across the UK to be shut down with everyone urged to stay indoors as much as possible.

Taking advantage of that is YouTuber Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, who has taken the nation by storm with his live streams of daily P.E. sessions each morning.

The 33-year-old’s first ‘P.E. with Joe’ stream was on March 23 and garnered over five million views, more than double the two million subscribers he has.

Goal has taken a look at Wicks’ favourite football team, as well as how he became famous and his net worth.

Who does The Body Coach Joe Wicks support?

Joe Wicks has revealed he supports , having grown up in south London approximately 11 miles from Stamford Bridge.

The fitness coach told Chelsea magazine: “I’ve been a fan since I was about 10 years old. I grew up in Epsom and we used to go to Kingstonian and watch the friendly game there every year.

“This was when the likes of Gianfranco Zola, Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Di Matteo were playing.”

Wicks also played at Stamford Bridge in Soccer Aid 2019, an vs Rest of the World charity match for celebrities and ex-professionals, although his penalty in the shootout was saved by Westlife singer Nicky Byrne as England lost 3-1.

How did Joe Wicks become famous?

Wicks began on Instagram in 2014, posting home workouts and simple recipes that were easy to follow, and his follower count now stands at over 3.3 million.

Not long after, Wicks uploaded his first video to The Body Coach YouTube channel in August 2014 with the goal to ‘offer free home workouts to everyone, no matter what their fitness levels.’

His first video, a 20-minute introduction to High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), has amassed over six million views and was the catalyst to his successful career as a fitness coach.

Since creating his social media channels, Wicks has released eight cookbooks and has also appeared on TV, fronting a short-lived show called ‘Joe Wicks: The Body Coach’ in 2015.

What is Joe Wicks’ net worth?

Wicks’ net worth reportedly stands at an estimated £14.5 million, with his various streams of income including YouTube, book sales, TV appearances and a kitchenware line he launched on his website in 2018.