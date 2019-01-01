Which teams has Cristiano Ronaldo scored the most against in the Champions League?

Goal takes a look at the teams the Juventus superstar manages to score against most in Europe's premier club competition

When it comes to goals in the Cristiano Ronaldo stands alone as the best scorer in the history of the tournament.

The captain excels wherever he plays but he particularly relishes playing on the continent, emerging as the tournament's top scorer on seven occasions, and he has a record which will require a Herculean effort to surpass. Indeed, only Ronaldo's long-time rival Lionel Messi appears well-placed to achieve that, as the only other current player to have scored over Champions League 100 goals.

In nearly two decades playing in the Champions League, Ronaldo has made a habit of scoring against certain teams. By the same token, there are a few teams he has failed to breach the net against.

Interestingly, the team that he has scored the most goals against in the Champions League is the team he currently plays for: . The forward hit the back of the net 10 times over the course of seven appearances against the Bianconeri - including two in the 2017 final and a sensational overhead kick in the quarter-final of the 2017-18 competition, something which drew a standing ovation from Juve fans.

"It was, in my opinion, one of the best goals of my career so far," Ronaldo said. "And, of course, when the people start to applaud me in the stadium I was like, ‘wow'. It surprised me a lot because this has never happened in my life, so it was an unbelievable moment."

After Juventus, are the club that has most been on the receiving end of Ronaldo's considerable goal-scoring prowess. The German giants have conceded nine goals at the hands of the Portuguese in eight meetings. He has scored seven each against , and .

The seven goals Ronaldo has scored against Atletico have come on the big occasions, with hat-tricks in the 2016-17 semi-final and 2018-19 round of 16 as well as a goal in the 2014 final.

You can see the clubs the Juventus star has enjoyed most success against in the table below.

Teams Ronaldo has scored most against in the Champions League

Opponent Games played Goals scored Juventus 7 10 Bayern Munich 8 9 Schalke 4 7 Ajax 5 7 Atletico Madrid 8 7 2 6 3 6 APOEL Nicosia 4 6 2 5 6 5

In the 2015-16 season he struck six goals in two games for against Swedish side Malmo, including four in an 8-0 victory at the Bernabeu. He also has six strikes to his name against Galatasaray and APOEL Nicosia.

While Ronaldo has certainly been the scourge of plenty of European giants across the continent he has also struggled against other opponents, including, most notably, Real Madrid's Clasico rivals . In five appearances against the Catalan outfit in the tournament, Ronaldo has failed to score once.

He has drawn blanks against the likes of , and , each of which he has played against four times, while he was unable to add to his tally in three appearances against Scottish outfit . Ronaldo has also been kept largely quiet in meetings with (one goal in four matches), and (one goal in three appearances).

Interestingly, despite being left frustrated in games against Liverpool and Man City, his record against Premier League clubs is actually quite good. He has two goals in two games against , one in one against and three in four against his former side .