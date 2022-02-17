Which footballers are sponsored by Nike? Ronaldo, Mbappe, Lewandowski & list of brand's partners
From Ronaldo to Ronaldinho via Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo, American sportswear giant Nike has always been associated with some of the biggest names in football.
It is not just superstar players that they are partnered with, though, as a distinctive swoosh design is also heavily linked to some of the most successful club and international teams on the planet.
Who do Nike currently have on their books – with the promise of more notable signings to come – and which iconic figures have represented them with distinction in the past? GOAL takes a look…
Which footballers are sponsored by Nike?
You do not need to look far to find Nike apparel at any given football fixture, with some of the biggest names on the planet sporting their latest footwear offerings.
Leading figures from the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, the Bundesliga and around the world are big fans of some legendary designs.
Talismanic figures at Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Barcelona are among those to wear Nike boots.
Check out our list below.
Player
Nationality
Riyad Mahrez
Algeria
Luka Modric
Croatia
Ivan Perisic
Croatia
Karim Adeyimi
Germany
Kai Havertz
Germany
Joshua Kimmich
Germany
Jamal Musiala
Germany
Antonio Rudiger
Germany
Leroy Sane
Germany
Martin Odegaard
Norway
Robert Lewandowski
Poland
Mauro Icardi
Argentina
Lautaro Martinez
Argentina
Joao Cancelo
Portugal
Ruben Dias
Portugal
Bruno Fernandes
Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal
Sam Kerr
Australia
Ada Hegerberg
Norway
Christian Eriksen
Denmark
Kasper Schmeichel
Denmark
Alek Golovin
Russia
Andy Robertson
Scotland
Thibaut Courtois
Belgium
Kevin De Bruyne
Belgium
Eden Hazard
Belgium
Romelu Lukaku
Belgium
Youri Tielemans
Belgium
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Serbia
Dusan Vlahovic
Serbia
Tammy Abraham
England
Patrick Bamford
England
Hakim Ziyech
Morocco
Donyell Malen
Netherlands
Virgil van Dijk
Netherlands
Eduardo Camavinga
France
Jack Grealish
England
Jordan Henderson
England
Harry Kane
England
Marcus Rashford
England
Alisson
Brazil
Gabigol
Brazil
Philippe Coutinho
Brazil
Vinicius Jr
Brazil
Marquinhos
Brazil
Richarlison
Brazil
Ansu Fati
Spain
Gerard Pique
Spain
Adama Traore
Spain
Leonardo Bonucci
Italy
Federico Chiesa
Italy
Jorginho
Italy
Marco Verratti
Italy
Alphonso Davies
Canada
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Japan
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Sweden
Alexis Sanchez
Chile
Xherdan Shaqiri
Switzerland
Hakan Calhanoglu
Turkey
Edinson Cavani
Uruguay
Sergino Dest
USA
Megan Rapinoe
USA
Kelechi Iheanacho
Nigeria
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Gabon
Wilfried Zaha
Ivory Coast
Nicolas Pepe
Ivory Coast
Radamel Falcao
Colombia
Hirving Lozano
Mexico
Ousmane Dembele
France
Jules Kounde
France
Alexandre Lacazette
France
Kylian Mbappe
France
Which former footballers were sponsored by Nike?
One of the more prominent partnerships to have been struck up between Nike and leading players on a football field was delivered in the 1990s when a star-studded Brazil side became the subject of some legendary adverts.
Nike also produced a number of cage football advertisements featuring household names of that time, and they continue to live long in the memory, with Ballon d’Or and World Cup winners aplenty having associated themselves with the company at some stage.
Player
Nationality
Sergio Aguero
Argentina
Hernan Crespo
Argentina
Diego Simeone
Argentina
Adriano
Brazil
Roberto Carlos
Brazil
Ronaldo
Brazil
Ronaldinho
Brazil
Romario
Brazil
Geremi
Cameroon
Didier Drogba
Ivory Coast
Alen Boksic
Croatia
Tomas Rosicky
Czech Republic
Peter Schmeichel
Denmark
Jamie Carragher
England
Ashley Cole
England
Robbie Fowler
England
Wayne Rooney
England
Paul Scholes
England
John Terry
England
Ian Wright
England
Fabien Barthez
France
Eric Cantona
France
Youri Djorkaeff
France
David Ginola
France
Thierry Henry
France
Claude Makelele
France
Emmanuel Petit
France
Lilian Thuram
France
Patrick Vieira
France
Oliver Bierhoff
Germany
Miroslav Klose
Germany
Matthias Sammer
Germany
Tony Yeboah
Ghana
Robbie Keane
Ireland
Fabio Cannavaro
Italy
Gennaro Gattuso
Italy
Paolo Maldini
Italy
Filippo Inzaghi
Italy
Andrea Pirlo
Italy
Francesco Totti
Italy
Christian Vieri
Italy
Hidetoshi Nakata
Japan
Jorge Campos
Mexico
Rafa Marquez
Mexico
Edgar Davids
Netherlands
Ruud van Nistelrooy
Netherlands
Robin van Persie
Netherlands
Wesley Sneijder
Netherlands
Jay Jay Okocha
Nigeria
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Norway
Rui Costa
Portugal
Luis Figo
Portugal
Andrey Arshavin
Russia
Hakan Sukur
Turkey
Dwight Yorke
Trinidad & Tobago
Park Ji Sung
South Korea
Cesc Fabregas
Spain
Andres Iniesta
Spain
Carles Puyol
Spain
Tomas Brolin
Sweden
Andriy Shevchenko
Ukraine
Clint Dempsey
USA
Landon Donovan
USA
Ryan Giggs
Wales
Ian Rush
Wales
Which club and international teams are sponsored by Nike?
Any design sporting a famous swoosh is pretty much always embraced by supporters of any given club or nation, with Nike having forged a reputation that allows them to sit comfortably among market leaders in the sportswear business.
Their designs have been donned by title-winning outfits on domestic and international stages, with the reigning world champions and many sides looking to land that crown in Qatar later this year currently tied to the brand.
Clubs sponsored by Nike
Club
League
Inter
Serie A
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
Atletico Madrid
La Liga
Barcelona
La Liga
RB Leipzig
Bundesliga
Galatasaray
Super Lig
Chelsea
Premier League
Liverpool
Premier League
Tottenham
Premier League
Corinthians
Serie A
National teams sponsored by Nike
Nation
Federation
Nigeria
CAF
England
UEFA
France
UEFA
Netherlands
UEFA
Portugal
UEFA
USA
CONCACAF
Canada
CONCACAF
Brazil
CONMEBOL
Qatar
AFC
Croatia
UEFA
What else do Nike sponsor?
It is not just boots and kits that Nike are involved with as their reach in football circles stretches far and wide.
They are the official ball supplier for the Premier League, as well as the kits worn by match officials in the English top flight.
Match balls are also provided in Serie A, the A-League and for the Coupe de France while various sporting programmes are sponsored across the globe.