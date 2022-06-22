When will La Liga 2022-23 season start & finish? Teams, fixture release dates & all you need to know

La Liga 2022-23 season will have Real Madrid defending their 35th league title...

Spanish champions Real Madrid and a reinvigorated Barcelona are among the teams involved in what promises to be an exciting La Liga 2022-23 football season.

With the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar set to commence in November 21, 2022, football leagues worldwide have had to alter their schedule. However, the start date for La Liga isn't too different from the previous season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything that you need to know about the new season of Spain's top-tier football.

When will La Liga 2022-23 season start?

Despite the mid-season break to accommodate the 2022 World Cup, the 2022-23 season of La Liga is scheduled to start on August 12.

The start date for the upcoming season is only one day earlier than when the 2021-22 campaign got underway.

The players who competed in the top tier league wrapped up the 2021-22 season in May 22, 2021. Their two-and-a-half month break will include pre-season training and friendlies.

La Liga action will be paused on the weekend of November 12-13 for the World Cup to take place. After the players' World Cup duties are fulfilled, the season will resume on December 29, 2022.

Getty/GOAL

When will the La Liga 2022-23 season finish?

The 2022 World Cup finals are due to run from November 21 to December 18.

The La Liga 2021-22 season resumes 11 days after the World Cup final, on December 29.

The season will then be played to a finish until the final matchday which falls on June 4, 2023. All 10 matches on the final day of the season will, as always, be played simultaneously.

Getty Images

The end date for the upcoming season falls in June, compared to the previous season which ended two weeks earlier on May 22.

Which teams are involved in La Liga 2022-23?

Once again, 20 teams will compete in the 2022-23 La Liga season, with three promoted sides replacing those which suffered relegation.

Almeria and Real Valladolid are the new entrants following their top-two finish in the second division and they will be joined by Girona who won the promotion play-offs.

Article continues below

Club Stadium Almeria Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos Athletic Club San Mames Atletico Madrid Estadio Metropolitano Barcelona Camp Nou Cadiz Nuevo Mirandilla Celta Vigo Balaidos Elche Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero Espanyol RCDE Stadium Getafe Coliseum Alfonso Perez Girona Estadi Montilivi Mallorca Viit Mallorca Estadi Osasuna El Sadar Rayo Vallecano Vallecas Real Betis Benito Villamarin Real Madrid Santiago Bernabeu Real Sociedad Reale Arena Sevilla Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Valencia Mestalla Real Valladolid Jose Zorilla Villarreal Le Ceramica

The fixtures for the new La Liga season will be released on Thursday, June 23 with the official announcement expected at 4pm BST / 11am ET.

A total of 380 fixtures spread across 38 matchdays will be confirmed, subject to changes due to television scheduling.