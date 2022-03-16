When is the Europa League quarter-final draw? Date, how to watch & teams
Some of the biggest teams in world football remain in the 2021-22 Europa League, with the quarter-final not far away.
The road to Seville continues, with the last 16 approaching a conclusion and 16 teams will soon be whittled down to eight.
So when is the draw for the Europa League quarter-final? GOAL has all the details, including time, teams and how to watch.
When is the Europa League quarter-final draw?
The 2021-22 Europa League quarter-final draw will be held on Friday March 18, 2022.
It is scheduled to begin at approximately 12:30pm GMT (8:30am ET), immediately after the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws.
UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland will host the draw.
How to watch the Europa League quarter-final draw
The Europa League quarter-final draw can be streamed live online via the official UEFA website.
It will also be available to follow on GOAL's live blog, which can be accessed here.
Which teams are in the Europa League quarter-final draw?
A total of eight teams will be in the hat for the Europa League quarter-final draw, with teams finalised on Thursday March 17.
RB Leipzig were the first team to qualify after they were given a walkover against Spartak Moscow in the last 16 following UEFA's decision to suspend Russian teams from its competitions.
You can see the teams that will be involved in the table below.
Team
Country
Barcelona / Galatasaray
Spain / Turkey
Rangers / Red Star Belgrade
Scotland / Serbia
Porto / Lyon
Portugal / France
Sevilla / West Ham
Spain / England
Atalanta / Bayer Leverkusen
Italy / Germany
Real Betis / Eintracht Frankfurt
Spain / Germany
Braga / Monaco
Portugal / France
RB Leipzig
Germany
When is the semi-final draw?
The Europa League semi-final draw takes place on the same day as the quarter-final draw - March 18, 2022.
When are the Europa League quarter-final & semi-final fixtures?
Date
Fixture
April 7, 2022
Europa League quarter-final first leg
April 14, 2022
Europa League quarter-final second leg
April 28, 2022
Europa League semi-final first leg
May 5, 2022
Europa League semi-final second leg
The first legs of the Europa League quarter-finals will be played on April 7, 2022, meaning teams will have just under a month to prepare for the tie. The second legs will then be played on April 14, 2022.
The Europa League semi-finals will be played across two legs too, with the first legs taking place on April 28 2022 and the second legs scheduled for May 5, 2022.
When is the Europa League 2022 final?
The 2022 Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 18, 2022.
It will take place at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville, home of La Liga side Sevilla.