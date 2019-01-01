‘When is the Black Stars starting training?’ - Newcastle United’s Atsu looking forward to 2019 Afcon
Christian Atsu is raring to go for Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The Black Stars will be making their 22nd appearance at the biennial football showpiece after sealing qualification from a group which included Kenya, Ethiopia and Sierra Leone.
Although Atsu played no part in the qualifying series, he is expected to make coach Kwesi Appiah’s provisional squad.
When is the black stars starting training ? 💪— Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) May 22, 2019
“When is the black stars starting training ?,” he tweeted.
The 27-year-old played 28 games (15 starts) for the Magpies as they finished 13th in the recently-concluded Premier League season.
Ghana have been drawn in Group F alongside Cameroon, Benin, and Guinea-Bissau.
They begin their campaign against the Squirrels on June 25 at Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia.