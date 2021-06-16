When is the AFC 2022 World Cup Qualifying third round draw being held?

AFC has revealed the date of draw for the 2022 World Cup qualifying third round...

The draw for the 2022 World Cup qualifying third round will be on July 1, 2021. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has revealed the dates for the draw of the qualification round on Wednesday.

A special release of the FIFA Rankings for Asian teams will be revealed on June 18, 2021, on the basis of which the seeding for the draw will be decided.

The top 12 teams who qualified for the third round will be drawn into two groups of six teams each based on the seedings.

The rankings update will also affect India who will be looking to ensure they feature in Pot 1 for the 2023 Asian Cup third round qualifiers draw.

How did India do in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers?

India started their World Cup qualification run with a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Oman at home, followed by a historic goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar in Doha. In their third and fourth matches, the Blue Tigers managed 1-1 draws against both Bangladesh and Afghanistan and then they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Oman away from home.

They resumed their campaign against Qatar on June 3 and lost 1-0 but followed it up with a 2-0 win over Bangladesh. In their final match they managed a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan.