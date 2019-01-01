'What's the point?' - 'Useless' VAR sparks outrage as Liverpool concede controversial penalty

With Alisson sidelined, goalkeeper Adrian conceded a penalty late in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup clash with Chelsea

The Video Assistant Referee was at the centre of controversy yet again as 's Adrian conceded a penalty in extra time of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup clash with .

Starting in place of the injured Alisson, Adrian was called for a controversial foul just moments after Liverpool had taken the lead through Sadio Mane.

Adrian was deemed to have taken down Tammy Abraham as the Chelsea striker chased down a ball in the box, but replays showed that there was minimal contract between the goalkeeper and the forward.

After a brief delay, Chelsea's penalty was confirmed with Jorginho stepping up to the spot and burying past a helpless Adrian to level the scoreline at two apiece.

The incident did spark more debate over the effectiveness of VAR with many believing the penalty was soft at best.

Aside from the penalty, the match was a relatively clean one for referee Stephanie Frappart, who become the first female to officiate a major UEFA men's match by taking charge of Wednesday's clash between the and winners.

Chelsea opened the scoring in the 36th minute through Olivier Giroud with an assist from Christian Pulisic in his first Chelsea start.

Article continues below

Liverpool then fired back early in the second half with substitute Roberto Firmino finding Mane to level the score.

Mane then gave Liverpool the lead with a rocket of a finish just moments into extra time before Abraham drew the controversial foul on Adrian that allowed Chelsea to jump back into the match.