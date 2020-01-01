What will the Premier League match schedule look like after the coronavirus break?

Goal has drawn up a potential calendar about what the Premier League (as well as other competitions) could look like following the Covid-19 suspension

With the Premier League suspending all football until April 30 at the very earliest amid the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic, questions have been raised about what the football calendar could potentially look like once matches resume.

Of course, there is no guarantee that football will be reinstated by April 30, with the coronavirus crisis still wreaking devastating havoc worldwide.

But in the event that the league does get re-started on that date, what would the fixture list entail?

More teams

There is a commitment from the FA, Premier League and EFL to conclude the 19-20 season whenever the Covid-19 situation allows them to do so. UEFA's decision to postpone Euro 2020 to next summer will allow domestic clubs to finish their campaigns in the summer.

They said in a joint statement: "We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019-20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.



"We have collectively supported UEFA in postponing Euro 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition."

And so, if English clubs were to resume football on April 30, matchday 30 could be played on the weekend of May 2-3 - with Premier League matches played every week until July.

However, there is no guarantee that the fixtures due to be played that weekend prior to the suspension - e.g. vs - would still be played on the same date. The Premier League could decide to simply shift the entire match schedule up, meaning that Matchday 30 fixtures would be played on that weekend.

Below is a table with potential, plausible dates for the rest of the season.

Article continues below

Obviously, the proposed calendar would be extremely congested, with some Premier League clubs still having games in hand and others playing in multiple competitions, as well as a dedicated UEFA international break the week of June 13/14.

That, with an added round of international matches in June, would make for a difficult calendar to organise – though the below table includes just single-leg fixtures in the and , which remains a possibility.

Potential Premier League fixture schedule

Potential date* Match May 2/3 Matchday 30 May 7 Europa League last-16 first legs May 9/10 Matchday 31 May 12/13/14 QF May 16/17 Matchday 32 May 23/24 Matchday 33 May 26/27/28 Champions League & Europa league QF May 30/31 Matchday 34 June 2/3/4 Champions League & Europa league SF June 6/7 Matchday 35 June 13/14 International week June 20/21 Matchday 36 June 24/25 Europa League final June 27 Champions League final June 30/June 1 FA Cup semi-final July 4 Matchday 37 July 8 Matchday 38 July 11 FA Cup final

*All speculative.