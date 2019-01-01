'What the hell was flappy hands doing' - De Gea ridiculed after Arsenal howler
Manchester United fell behind early on to Arsenal on Sunday after David de Gea failed to save what looked like a straightforward shot.
De Gea remains one of the first names on the United team sheet due to his generally towering displays in goal for the Red Devils.
However, his uncharacteristic mistake at the Emirates helped gift the fellow top-four challengers an early lead.
Granit Xhaka’s low shot from outside the box caught the Spain international off guard in the United goal, and he was unable to move his feet quick enough to stop the ball.
It appeared to swerve in the air, but it was still an opportunity onlookers would have expected someone of De Gea’s quality to save with relative ease.
While it was only 12 minutes into the game when the mistake occured, Twitter was quick to react to De Gea's howler in the Red Devils' goal.
6 - Six of Granit Xhaka's seven Premier League goals for Arsenal have come from outside the box, including both against Man Utd. Swerve. #ARSMUN— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2019
The amount of swazz on Xhaka’s shot 😱 pic.twitter.com/XUya5M7ouM— ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) March 10, 2019
Granit Xhaka scored a beauty in #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/xfWNwr9Szn— Freaky ~ DRaval (@HODL_till_2140) March 10, 2019
What a strike by Xhaka, knuckle ball like Cristiano fooled DeGea for a split second...— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 10, 2019
BOOOOOMMM!!!! 1-0. Great shot by Xhaka but what the hell was Flappy Hands doing??!! 🤣#AFCvMUFC pic.twitter.com/BaG5OwxBvA— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2019
Replay of De Gea attempting to save Xhaka’s goal...#ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/F3ZdMYSykR— ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) March 10, 2019
United fans to David De Gea pic.twitter.com/pmtbHiyAMC— MCFC1894 (@MCFCArmy1894) March 10, 2019
David de Gea still wondering how Xhaka's shot beat him pic.twitter.com/KJh3CAOiSO— Soccer Nation (@SoccerNationNg) March 10, 2019
David De Gea was pure Football Manager match engine for that goal.— Benjamin Wills (@_BenWills) March 10, 2019
2017-18: 3— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 10, 2019
2018-19 so far: 6
David de Gea has conceded twice as many #PL goals from outside the box this season as he did in the whole of last season.#ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/NO4QcOUAAc
De Gea is in his eighth season as a United player, having originally joined the club from Atletico Madrid back in 2011.
United's next fixture is against Wolves in the FA Cup on March 16, a game De Gea could be rested in with Sergio Romero coming in to replace him.