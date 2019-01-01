Live Scores
Manchester United

'What the hell was flappy hands doing' - De Gea ridiculed after Arsenal howler

The Spain international was to blame for Granit Xhaka opening the scoring against the Red Devils on Sunday in the Premier League

Manchester United fell behind early on to Arsenal on Sunday after David de Gea failed to save what looked like a straightforward shot.

De Gea remains one of the first names on the United team sheet due to his generally towering displays in goal for the Red Devils.

However, his uncharacteristic mistake at the Emirates helped gift the fellow top-four challengers an early lead.

Granit Xhaka’s low shot from outside the box caught the Spain international off guard in the United goal, and he was unable to move his feet quick enough to stop the ball.

It appeared to swerve in the air, but it was still an opportunity onlookers would have expected someone of De Gea’s quality to save with relative ease.

While it was only 12 minutes into the game when the mistake occured, Twitter was quick to react to De Gea's howler in the Red Devils' goal.

De Gea is in his eighth season as a United player, having originally joined the club from Atletico Madrid back in 2011.

United's next fixture is against Wolves in the FA Cup on March 16, a game De Gea could be rested in with Sergio Romero coming in to replace him.

