Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa has announced his starting line-up ahead of the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Arbeloa opted to keep England’s Jude Bellingham and Morocco’s Ibrahim Diaz on the bench, whilst Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior lead the attack.

Real Madrid’s line-up was as expected, with no surprises:

Goalkeeper: Lunin.

Defence: Arnold, Rüdiger, Hojbjerg, Carreras.

Midfield: Tchouameni, Pitarch, Valverde, Arda Güler.

Attack: Mbappé, Vinícius.

On the bench were: Fran González, Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Bellingham, Camavinga, Gonzalo García, Asensio, Ceballos, Fran García, Mastanuto, and Ibrahim Díaz.

It is worth noting that the second leg between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will take place at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday.

Read also: Video: The clash heats up early... Bayern fans take over the area around the Bernabéu

On the other hand, Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has announced his line-up for the clash with Real Madrid, fielding the Bavarians’ strongest side.

Harry Kane leads the Bayern Munich attack, amid doubts surrounding his participation in recent days following an injury sustained whilst on international duty with England.

The full line-up is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Neuer.

Defence: Lamer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanicic.

Midfield: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Gnabry.

Attack: Diaz, Olise, Kane



