What is the worst-ever Premier League title defence? Liverpool, Man Utd & Chelsea records

Leicester, Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers all had unremarkable seasons after their Premier League title win, and Liverpool could be joining them soon

Winning the Premier League is a historic feat, but for some teams, the season after their glorious trophy lift has been full of misery and disappointment.

Leicester beat all odds to be crowned English champions in 2016, but failed to live up to the hype the next season - and they're not the only ones.

Goal takes a look at which teams have registered the worst defences of their Premier League crown.

Which team has the worst-ever Premier League title defence?

Leicester currently hold the worst Premier League title defence.

A year after lifting their first-ever Premier League trophy in 2016 in remarkable fashion, the Foxes were in abysmal form, winning just 12 games and losing 18 over the course of the next season.

They languished in 12th place the following season, setting the record for the worst title defence.

The record was previously held by Chelsea, who finished 10th in the Premier League in 2015-16 under Jose Mourinho after winning the title in 2014-15.

The Blues side won 12 games and lost 12, with Mourinho dismissed from his position as manager halfway through the next season.

They are followed by Blackburn Rovers (1995-96), Man Utd (2013-14) and Chelsea again (2017-18).

Liverpool finally lifted their first Premier League title in 2018-19, managing to be crowned English champions for the first time since 1990.

The Reds managed the victory amid severe disruptions to the season caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw European football suspended for three months in the spring.

Liverpool's attempt at a title defence has been a miserable effort, however, with the Reds becoming the first reigning Premier League title holders to lose six home games by March.

Jurgen Klopp has experienced one of his worst runs as Liverpool manager during a campaign where they were supposed to defend their trophy, undergoing a club-record six game losing streak at home in the English top-flight following the loss against Fulham.

The season has also seen Liverpool end their 68-game unbeaten home run - accumulated across the course of four years - following a shock loss to Burnley at Anfield in January.

Worst-ever Premier League title defences

You can view the five worst Premier League title defences below.