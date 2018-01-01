What is JLingz? Manchester United star Jesse Lingard's new clothing range

The England and Red Devils midfielder is catering to his flair for fashion with the launch of a new line of clothing

Football and fashion have intertwined for years, with clubs cashing in on official merchandise such as kits, training gear and so on, but nowadays players are getting in on the act too.

Some of the game's biggest stars have branched out into the sartorial world, using their wealth and unmistakeable brand identity to infiltrate what is a highly competitive market.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham are probably the most notable examples, but there are plenty of aspiring designers littered throughout football.

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is one of them and the England international launched his own line of clothing in 2018, called JLingz. Goal brings you everything you need to know about it.

What is JLingz?

JLingz (sometimes stylised 'JLINGZ') is Lingard's clothing range, which was originally established in the summer of 2018.

The name of the brand is taken from the player's nickname and the logo is inspired by his unique goal celebration, whereby his two hands are placed together to form his initials, 'J.L.'

Initially, the JLingz collection was limited to branded caps, t-shirts and hoodies, but it has since expanded to include a wide range of options.

Catering to both men and women, JLingz also offers accessories such as phone cases and aftershave.

Lingard himself and the official JLingz social media channels frequently run competitions giving people the chance to win items of clothing.

However, the Red Devils midfielder's decision to launch a clothing range has drawn criticism from a number of former United stars, including Roy Keane, Paul Ince and Gary Neville.

"I like Jesse Lingard and I have no problem with him launching a clothes range. But before Liverpool away in the biggest match of the season? Don't do it this week. Do it before Fulham,” Neville told Sky Sports.

Keane added: “People say you should have other things going on outside of football - I don't think you should.

“Football should be your number one priority. Focus on the game. Don't hide behind your cars, your tattoos or your agents. Play the game. You can do all that stuff when you retire."

Ince, meanwhile, was more scathing, calling into question the player's status within the game.

“There are plenty of things you can do outside of football, like taking coaching badges, doing a degree, learning a language. You don’t need to make your own clothing brand as though you are one of the best stars in the world. He needs to remember who he is," Ince wrote in a column for Paddy Power.

“He’s come a long way since he couldn’t get in the Derby side (where he was on loan in the 2014-15 season). Besides, the way he plays, who would want to wear his clothing range anyway?"

What clothes does JLingz sell?

The core offerings of the JLingz catalogue are t-shirts, hoodies and caps, but beanies and jogging pants are also available.

A black JLingz Original hoodie will cost £45 and a black JLingz Original t-shirt will set you back £30, while a black JLingz Born 2 Perform cap costs £25.

In December 2018, a new collection was launched, called JLINGZ x Be Yourself. According to the official website, the range is inspired by "the streetwear scene and contemporary fashion to reflect his (Lingard's) own style."

Lingard was joined by his United team-mate Marcus Rashford at the launch, as well as those who have helped with the various aspects of the process.

The JLINGZ x Be Yourself range includes bomber jackets and quilted jackets, as well as hoodies, sweatshirts and jogging pants.

The products are slightly more expensive than the Original collection and can be browsed by clicking here.

How to buy JLingz clothing

At the time of writing, JLINGZ clothing can only be bought via its online store, which can be accessed by clicking here.

However, it looks like the Manchester United star would like to open a store in the United Kingdom after canvassing opinion on potential locations through the official Instagram page.